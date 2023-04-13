KeySmart’s iPro adds Apple Find My tracking to your keychain at the new $55 Amazon low

Today only, as part of its Lighting deals, you can now grab the KeySmart iPro Apple Find My Key Organizer for $54.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. This is a limited deal that will only last until the discounted stock runs out, and it is already starting too. Regularly $80 as of late on Amazon, this is $1 below our previous mention and the best price we can find. The new release typically fetches $70 directly from KeySmart however, and is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. While you’ll find more affordable models in the lineup, like this $33 AirTag option, the KeySmart iPro works directly “with the Find My app on your iPhone so you can quickly find your misplaced keys around the house or see their last location on a map.” The whole system is powered via the device’s built-in 30-day rechargeable battery and will still provide the usual KeySmart experience, neatly stowing up to 14 keys alongside the included LED flashlight and a place to attach your key fobs – there’s even an integrated bottle opener here. More details below.

Something in the way of the more basic KeySmart Compact Key Holder and Keychain Organizer might be a better fit if the Find My aspect above isn’t enticing you. It is currently selling at under $20 Prime shipped on Amazon, comes in three different colorways, and provides an otherwise similar experience in terms of key organization.

While we are talking high-tech EDC gear, Anker’s MagGo immediately comes to mind, especially because they are now on sale from $14 alongside some of its other power solutions. The MagGo 2-in-1, for example, doubles as an at-home charging stand and portable power bank with a removable unit you can take out of the door with you to ensure you have some juice on the go. Take a closer look at the deals right here.

KeySmart iPro with Apple Find My features:

The KeySmart iPro key holder is the ultimate solution for anyone who is tired of misplacing their keys. The compact key holder is designed to work seamlessly with the Apple Find My App, giving you access to Apple Find My network to help you find your missing keys. Say goodbye to the frustration of misplacing your keys and embrace the peace of mind that comes with owning the KeySmart iPro key finder.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!