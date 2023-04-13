Anker’s MagGo iPhone 14 MagSafe chargers, power banks, more on sale from $14 at Amazon

Anker’s official Amazon storefront today is rolling out the red carpet on some discounts across its MagGo MagSafe charging lineup. Including at-home offerings for the desk and nightstand to portable power banks for taking some juice on the road, everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A particular standout is delivering the best price of the year on Anker’s MagGo 2-in-1 MagSafe Battery Pack Charging Station at $95.99. Available in all three colorways, this hybrid accessory typically sells for $120 and is now on sale the best price of the year. Those $24 in savings undercut our previous $103 mention by $7 in order to land at one of the best prices ever. Delivering a unique 2-in-1 design, this MagSafe-compatible 7.5W charging station also doubles as a power bank. The main MagSafe mount can slide out to deliver 5,000mAh of on-the-go power to your iPhone 14, while a secondary 5W pad below is always available at home for refueling AirPods and the like. Our hands-on review explores all of the perks of that convertible design, too. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, today we’re also tracking another highlight on one of the first chances to save on Anker’s new 10,000mAh MagGo MagSafe Power Bank, which drops to $63.99. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer amounts to the second-best discount yet at 20% off. It comes within $4 of the all-time low set just twice before, too.

As one of the latest MagSafe power banks from Anker, the MagGo 10,000mAh offering arrives as its most capable solution for refueling iPhone 14. It sports the expected 7.5W charging rates, as well as a secondary 20W USB-C PD slot for wired devices, all with a kickstand built into the shell for propping up your gear. We also just took a hands-on look at what to expect from the more capable offering and how it stacks up to the rest of Anker’s MagSafe power banks.

Other MagGo discounts from Anker include:

For the latest from Anker, the brand just partnered with Hasbro to deliver a new collection of accessories. Delivering on the more than meets the eye Transformers tagline, the new Cybertronian collaboration arrives with a pair of the brand’s popular GaNPrime chargers as well as a Nebula portable projector. Everything is decked out in Optimus Prime theming to make the limited-edition debuts that are now available for purchase.

Anker MagGo 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger features:

With a 5,000mAh capacity, MagGo provides nearly a full extra charge for your iPhone. This allows extended productivity and 17 additional hours of video playtime. Power the portable charger in 2 hours by dropping it back on the base for an instant wireless recharge. Pass-through charging is enabled while charging your iPhone and portable charger simultaneously.

