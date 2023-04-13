Outfit your HomeKit setup with Lutron Caseta smart dimmer switch kits from $80 (Save 20%+)

Amazon is now offering the Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Dimmer Switch Kit for $135.95 shipped. Normally fetching $170, today’s offer is only the second discount of the year at 20% off. It matches our previous mention from back in February while delivering another chance to score the all-time low. You can also score the same package with bundled wall plates for the Pico remotes at $155.95, down from $190 and also marking the best price of the year. Even as more and more brands enter the market of trying to replace your existing light switches, Lutron’s Caseta ecosystem still provides one of the more reliable platforms for building out whole-home smart lighting. This starter kit includes everything you need to get started with the platform right out of the box and comes centered around the required bridge. From there, you’re also getting a pair of in-wall dimmer light switches which can also be controlled by two included Pico remotes. That’s of course alongside support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant to round out the package for automating two rooms in your home. Head below for more.

If you can get away with a smaller package for kickstarting your smart lighting setup, this single dimmer Lutron Caseta Switch Kit sells for $79.95. That’s down from the usual $100 going rate and landing at the best price of the year with $20 in savings attached. This kit includes all of the essentials to bring overhead lights into your Siri setup without replacing every single bulb. There’s the Lutron Caseta hub which comes complemented by an in-wall dimmer switch and complementing Pico remote. It just won’t provide the same multi-room coverage as the lead deal.

You could just bring home a new smart plug instead of swapping out the light switches in your smart home. We happen to be tracking a discount on one of the best solutions out there for the task, with Eve’s HomeKit Smart Plug not only rocking Thread integration, but also energy monitoring capabilities for keeping tabs on power usage for whatever lamp or appliance you plug in. Best of all, it’s down to a new 2023 low of $34.

Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch Kit features:

Set lights to automatically adjust with changing seasons so your family always comes back to a well-lit home; enable the smart away feature to randomly turn your lights on and off to look like you’re home even if you’re away

