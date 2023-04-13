Add this 4-pack of Nooie Wi-Fi smart plugs with Assistant/Alexa control to your house at $17

Nooie US (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $16.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $25, today’s deal comes in at $8 off, saves 32%, and marks the best price that we’ve seen since back in September when a similar kit hit $11.50. If you’ve been holding off on adding smart plugs to your home, it’s finally time to start placing them around the house. Each plug is compact and measures right around 1.5 by 2.35 inches, which means that a standard household outlet can hold two of them. There’s built-in Wi-Fi here which allows the plugs to be controlled from either the Nooie app or through something like Alexa and Assistant for voice commands, making them quite versatile as well. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this smart plug to save some cash. Sure, it’s not as great of an overall value at $9 for a single plug. But, if you don’t need four smart plugs, then today’s deal is overkill anyway. Plus, this lower-cost smart plug still ties into both Alexa and Assistant as well as offers scheduling so you’re not missing out on any features here even though it comes in at a more affordable price.

You don’t want to miss the other deals and sales we have going on for various smart home gear today either. For starters, Yale’s push button Assure Lock 2 with HomeKit is currently down to a new low of $130, which is pretty affordable for a HomeKit-enabled smart lock with a keypad. Then, check out the Lutron Caseta smart dimmer switch kits that are on sale from $80 right now with 20% or more in savings available.

Nooie Smart Plug features:

Nooie smart plug is designed with a small size of 1.57×2.36 inch, and the household double empty socket can fully accommodate 2 × mini smart plugs. The child lock function can ensure the safety of children at home. Nooie smart plug supports Alexa and Google Home, you can bind with your speakers according to the instructions in the Nooie APP, and control the switch of the appliance by voice. All you need is a mobile phone to easily control your home appliances, no matter where you are.

