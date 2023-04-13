Add this 4-pack of Nooie Wi-Fi smart plugs with Assistant/Alexa control to your house at $17

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmart HomeNooie
Reg. $25 $17

Nooie US (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $16.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $25, today’s deal comes in at $8 off, saves 32%, and marks the best price that we’ve seen since back in September when a similar kit hit $11.50. If you’ve been holding off on adding smart plugs to your home, it’s finally time to start placing them around the house. Each plug is compact and measures right around 1.5 by 2.35 inches, which means that a standard household outlet can hold two of them. There’s built-in Wi-Fi here which allows the plugs to be controlled from either the Nooie app or through something like Alexa and Assistant for voice commands, making them quite versatile as well. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this smart plug to save some cash. Sure, it’s not as great of an overall value at $9 for a single plug. But, if you don’t need four smart plugs, then today’s deal is overkill anyway. Plus, this lower-cost smart plug still ties into both Alexa and Assistant as well as offers scheduling so you’re not missing out on any features here even though it comes in at a more affordable price.

You don’t want to miss the other deals and sales we have going on for various smart home gear today either. For starters, Yale’s push button Assure Lock 2 with HomeKit is currently down to a new low of $130, which is pretty affordable for a HomeKit-enabled smart lock with a keypad. Then, check out the Lutron Caseta smart dimmer switch kits that are on sale from $80 right now with 20% or more in savings available.

Nooie Smart Plug features:

Nooie smart plug is designed with a small size of 1.57×2.36 inch, and the household double empty socket can fully accommodate 2 × mini smart plugs. The child lock function can ensure the safety of children at home. Nooie smart plug supports Alexa and Google Home, you can bind with your speakers according to the instructions in the Nooie APP, and control the switch of the appliance by voice. All you need is a mobile phone to easily control your home appliances, no matter where you are.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Nooie

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Caudabe wraps your AirPods Pro 2 in micro-etched ShockL...
ASUS’ 15.6-inch ZenScreen Portable 1080p Monitor ...
Seagate’s metal RGB 500GB Portable Gaming SSD del...
Amazon ushers in spring with 20% off orders of $50 or m...
Save 50% on TP-Link’s Tri-Band Deco X68 Wi-Fi 6 M...
9to5Toys Daily: April 13, 2023 – Save on Anker MagSaf...
KeySmart’s iPro adds Apple Find My tracking to yo...
Bring Yale’s push button Assure Lock 2 with HomeK...
Load more...
Show More Comments