WD_BLACK’s officially-licensed 1TB SN850 PS5 SSD drops to $115 (Today only, Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the officially-licensed WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive for PlayStation 5 at $114.99 shipped. Regularly listed at a bloated $240 via Best Buy where it is matched for today only, this model started life at $180 on Amazon before settling down into the $150 range for almost all of the last year. At the top of 2023 we saw some $130 offers with today’s deal landing at $10 under our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low. There are plenty of compatible models out there, but this one is specifically licensed for PlayStation 5 consoles (still in-stock and shipping at Amazon) allowing you to both store and play games directly from its 1TB of storage – the 2TB model is going for $200. The PlayStation-themed blue LED is joined by speeds up to 7,000MB/s, a built-in heatsink to help maintain performance, and the compatible M.2 form-factor. More details below.

As of right now the general WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 that also works with PS5 and includes a heatsink is up at $129, but you can score the popular Samsung’s 980 PRO 1TB SSD at the new $90 Amazon low right now. This one delivers the same speeds as today’s lead deal and works great with PS5 – here’s our tutorial review on how to install it in there.

Elsewhere in the storage category, Samsung unveiled enhanced next-generation PRO Plus microSD cards yesterday and you can grab Samsung’s popular 1TB USB 3.2 Gen2 T7 Portable SSD at its best price ever on Amazon today. These days fetching a regular $100 list, you can land one for $76 shipped with all of the details and historical pricing data waiting in this morning’s deal coverage.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe PS5 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles (For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit SN850 HS PS5 page on WD_BLACK site.)

All-in-one heatsink SSD design installs easily in the M.2 expansion slot

Hold up to 50 games with up to 2TB of added storage (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors. 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)

