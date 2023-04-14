Pick up this precision electric screwdriver to help with PC repairs and more at $30 (40% off)

Fanttik Direct (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Precision Mini Electric Screwdriver Kit with 24 Bits for $29.98 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $50, this 40% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, our last mention was $54.50 a few weeks ago, but that was with 50 bits instead of 24. Designed to help you quickly assemble or disassemble your computer, phone, tablet, or other small electronics, this screwdriver has both high and low torque settings. The bits are magnetically held into the case as well which means that you won’t have to worry about the bits falling all over the place whenever you open the tray. Plus, the built-in rechargeable battery is rated for up to two hours of continuous use before it’s time to plug back in. Keep reading for more.

Don’t forget to pick up iFixit Anti-Static Project Tray to keep your screws and small parts nice and organized during a repair. Available on Amazon for $7 right now, this is a great way to expand your repair abilities if you already own a screwdriver kit. Plus, with the multiple sizes of compartments available, you’ll find places for small screws, batteries, and even a larger area for your screwdriver itself.

If you’re a maker or DIYer that hasn’t dove into the world of 3D printing yet, it’s time to change that. Right now, ANYCUBIC’s Photon Ultra Resin DLP 3D printer is on sale for 44% off. This marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked at $280, while it’d normally cost $500 for this 3D printer. Being a resin printer, you’ll find this is ideal for miniatures but works for making just about anything you need around the house as well.

Fanttik Precision Mini Electric Screwdriver features:

Precise Power: This torque screwdriver has a high and low electric torque of 0.2/0.05N.m and a manual torque of 3N.m. Also, it can work continuously for 2 hours, which is completely enough for your electronic repair work. Suitable for tablet computers, mobile phones, watches, electronic bracelets, cameras, precision instruments, etc.

Magnetic Design: With magnetic bits design, if you open the shell upside down, the internal screw parts will not fall out. The whole body is magnetic, and there is a magnetization zone at the bottom, and the drill bit touches here for 5 seconds to complete the magnetization.

Excellent Quality: S2 steel bits with sturdy hardened construction which is perfectly matched to daily use.The Aluminum case with a portable lightweight design offers you to carry easily as well. The pen-shaped body is ergonomically designed and easy to grasp.

