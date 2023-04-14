Finally pick up a video doorbell with TP-Link’s Kasa wired model down to a new low of $34

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wired Video Doorbell for $33.74 shipped. Normally $45 to $50 at Amazon depending on the day, this discount delivers a new all-time low with at least $11 in savings. It’s also the first time that we’ve seen this doorbell fall under $42 at Amazon as well. If you’ve been holding out on adding a video doorbell to your house due to the cost of many models, well, it’s time to finally pick one up. This model from Kasa features a 3MP/2K sensor that allows you to “capture every detail” with ease. It’s high-quality enough to identify who’s at the door and know whether they’re welcome or not. There’s a modular chime that can be placed around the house so you know when someone’s at the door as well as instant push notifications on your phone. Plus, this doorbell integrates with both Alexa and Assistant so you can view the feed on Echo devices or Chromecast easily. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

If you need coverage for more than one door, then consider picking up this waterproof wireless doorbell kit on Amazon for under $13. It doesn’t have to tie into your home’s existing wiring and installs in seconds. Simply place the transmitter at any door and then plug the chime in inside so you know when the button is pressed. Just know that this doorbell doesn’t have a built-in camera and you’ll need to swap the batteries every now and then to keep it functional.

Don’t forget that those in the market for a more all-inclusive kit for securing your home, we have a deal on the SimpliSafe 7-piece home security kit. Down to $315 right now, it includes two outdoor cameras to keep an eye on various parts of your home as well as the rest of the monitoring kit. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wired Video Doorbell features:

See who’s at your door with crystal clear 3MP/2K crisp high resolution video, capturing every detail even when you zoom in. Easily identify faces with no worries of grainy images, and enjoy a 160° diagonal field of view showing you everything you need to see outside your door.Controller Type:Android;Amazon Alexa;Google Assistant.Connectivity protocol:Wi-Fi.

