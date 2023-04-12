SimpliSafe’s 7-piece home security system with two outdoor cameras falls to $315 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the SimpliSafe 7-piece Home Security System for $314.99 shipped. Down from $450 at Amazon normally, today’s deal comes in with $135 in savings, delivers a 30% discount, and is the best price that we’ve seen so far in 2023. Designed to secure your home before going out of town, this SimpliSafe system is easy to install and lets you keep an eye on what goes on even from afar. This kit includes two window/door sensors that allow you to secure things like the front or back door, or even your garage. On top of that, there’s two outdoor cameras in the package that are completely wire-free for easy install anywhere around your home. These cameras are the centerpiece of this kit and typically go for $170 or more each at Amazon, let alone being bundled with a kit of other gear for less. Plus, SimpliSafe allows you to either self-monitor the system or pay $0.60 per day (around $18 per month) for professional 24/7 monitoring, depending on what you want. Take a deeper dive into the SimpliSafe Outdoor Cam in our hands-on review before heading below to learn more.

Leverage your savings to pick up an additional window/door sensors. You can grab them for just $15 each at Amazon, which allows you to secure an additional four doors or windows around the house. This can add to the peace of mind knowing that your entire home will be secured whenever you head out of town.

If it’s a full-fledged smart home that you’re after, then consider checking out our dedicated guide to find all the ways you can save on new gear for your house. For instance, Philips Hue’s Smart Button Starter Kit comes with three HomeKit-enabled bulbs for $58, which would normally cost you $100. Plus, this 3-outlet outdoor smart plug from meross is on sale for $15 from its normal $20 or more going rate at Amazon.

SimpliSafe 7-piece Home Security System features:

This 7-piece wireless security bundle provides 24/7 protection with a smash-safe Keypad that is soft to touch, easy to use during the day and night, and is wireless. The Base Station is the brains of the system. It sends alarm signals to the monitoring center with a built-in cellular connection, a battery back up that lasts up to 24 hours, and a 95dB siren. The Wireless Outdoor Security cameras keep watch with a 140 degree field of view, 1080p HD resolution and color night vision, and include 2-way audio so you can tell unwanted guests that they’re being watched. The Entry Sensors (2 total) protect your doors, windows, and cabinets and are designed to blend into the background. And the Key Fob lets you arm and disarm your system with the press of a button – just like your car’s remote. Advanced home security, whole home protection. There’s no safe like SimpliSafe.

