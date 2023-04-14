Improve your long-form writing with Scrivener 3 on Mac & Windows for $30 (Reg. $60)

Writing in Word is fine for short documents. But what if you want to create a book, a lengthy report, or even your thesis? Scrivener 3 was made for long-form writing tasks like these, and you can get it today for $29.99 (Reg. $59.99) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Long-form writing is a complex process. You may need to draw on multiple sources of information, or keep track of various characters. Being able to access your reference materials is vital, but you don’t want to be distracted when you’re actually writing.

The folks behind Scrivener 3 clearly understand this delicate balance. Rated at 4.7 out of 5 stars on GetApp and Capterra, this powerful writing suite provides all the tools you need for composing great work — and none of the distractions you see in word processors.

In Scrivener 3, you work in a clean interface that feels much less cluttered than most word processors. You can write your draft either in one long stream or break it down into smaller chunks. These pieces can be rearranged easily, meaning you can hone the structure of your piece as you go.

As you’re writing, you can access reference materials at any time via Scrivener’s sidebar. The app can store notes, links, interview transcripts, and even images. Scrivener 3 also has a corkboard feature, and an outlining tool.

Put it all together, and you have a very powerful toolbox for long-form writing.

