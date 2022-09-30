This tiny voice activated sound recorder is on sale for just $40

Whether you’re a student trying to tape the class, a musician trying to record some jams, or a writer who speaks their ideas, a good voice recorder is a great tool and an indispensable aid. And right now you can get the worlds thinnest voice voice-activated recorder out there for just $39.99 with our sale on the 64G Mini Voice Activated Recorder! This awesome little tool usually sells for around $52 but this month’s sale will net you a sweet 24% discount.

Able to store up to 750 hours of crisp, clear audio, the 64G Mini Voice Activated Recorder is perfect for when you need to take a recorder on the go. It’s got a 24-hour battery life and charges in two hours, so you’re spending more time getting the job done and less time waiting around for a couple of batteries to charge up. Even though it fits easily in your pocket, backpack, or purse, the 64G Mini Voice Activated Recorder has 360 degree panoramic, noise-free recording so you get only the natural sound you want with none of the background clutter. Its even voice activated, so it only records when it hears sound so you can leave it on without getting huge gaps in audio. All for only $39.99 with our 24% discount on the regular price of $52.

You’ll find that recording important talks and lectures is easier than ever when you have the 5mm thick 64G Mini Voice Activated Recorder. It’s the device that makes things crazy easy, without having to lug around some heavy piece of equipment. It’s a tiny frame with tons of power.

Get your 64G Mini Voice Activated Recorder now for only $39.99 with our discount off the usual price of $52. Save 24% and hear the world in crisp, clear sound without missing a word.

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!