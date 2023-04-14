Save $60 on Nanoleaf’s wooden Elements HomeKit lights with Thread support at $190

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is now offering the Nanoleaf Elements Hexagon HomeKit Smarter Kit at $189.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at $60 in savings alongside the best price of the year. It’s still one of the first 2023 price cuts, and clocks in at $10 under our previous February mention. Packed with all of the same modular and multicolor capabilities that the brand has been known for, Nanoleaf Elements delivers a refreshed wooden design that seeks to blend in more with your home decor. The Hexagon panels can be reconfigured in a variety of ways and deliver HomeKit control on top of Alexa and Assistant support. Nanoleaf also delivers Thread border router support for its Shapes lineup, which lets you pair other Thread devices to your HomeKit setup. You can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Whether you already have a set of the Nanoleaf Elements or just want to use your savings to bring home an even more impressive set of lights, the savings today also carry over to the expansion pack. This bundle includes three extra LED panels and now sells for $69.99 at Best Buy. That’s down from the usual $80 going rate and delivering the first discount in 2 months. This package lets you create even more expansive and interesting displays up on your wall with all of the same wood-like finish.

If you don’t want to pay the Nanoleaf cost, Govee’s new Glide Y modular smart lights have never sold for less at a $160 all-time low. That takes $70 off the usual going rate while marking one of the first chances to save. And as far as the rest of the discounts for your setup are concerned, our smart home guide is now packed with savings as the work week’s end draws near.

Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Smarter Kit features:

Nanoleaf Elements bring together smart technology and bespoke lighting for a natural harmony of both worlds. Customizable modular panels finished with a wood grain veneer add an elegant and organic feel to your home. Beautiful both on and off, the textured panels create geometric wall art that illuminates with a dynamic glow to softly fill your space. Warm to cool lighting options create calming nature-inspired Scenes like a crackling fireplace and gently moving clouds, setting the ambience for unwinding before bed or getting cozy in your favorite reading nook.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!