Samsung’s PRO Plus microSD with included USB reader readies your summer kit at $16 today

After unveiling its enhanced, latest-generation models earlier this week, Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on its previous-model PRO Plus microSD cards. Headlining the offers here is the 128GB Samsung PRO Plus microSDXC card with the USB reader included for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40, it carries a regular price of $25 these days and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and comes in at just $2 more than the card without the included USB reader – you can score the 128GB microSD card on its own at the $13.99 Amazon low as well. Delivering speeds up to 160MB/s the now previous-gen PRO Plus cards are a solid and more affordable option than the new models, whether it’s for your at-home camera system, adventure kit, Android handset, or gaming console. Modern V30 video and A2 app-loading ratings are joined by a 6-proof protection against the elements, X-rays, and more, all backed by a 10-year warranty. Head below for more Samsung microSD card deals.

While not at the lowest we have tracked you can also land the 256GB and 512GB variants of the model mentioned above starting from $23, or from $27 with the USB reader included – both of which are within a few bucks of the Amazon lows.

That’s on top of the ongoing Amazon low we are tracking on the slightly slower 130MB/s EVO Plus model that’s delivering a half TB at $40 shipped. But if you don’t need that kind of storage capacity or the card reader add-on, the EVO Plus is starting at under $11 Prime shipped right now or within less than $1 of the Amazon all-time low pricing.

And if you’re in the market for some portable SSD storage, the 9to5Toys favorite Samsung 1TB USB 3.2 Gen2 T7 is now starting at one of the best prices we have ever tracked after dropping to $76 yesterday morning where it remains as we speak.

Samsung PRO Plus microSDXC card features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro. Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s, let you shoot more photos faster and 4K videos look sharp with UHS-I Interface.

