Samsung’s EVO Plus microSD delivers half a TB of storage back down at the $40 low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC memory card for $39.99 shipped. Originally $85 at launch back in 2021, this one now carries a $55 regular price directly from Samsung and is at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon all-time low. For comparison’s sake, it is also $20 below the price of the faster 160MB/s pro model that is currently going for for $60 at Amazon – the EVO Plus runs at 130MB/s. Delivering a more affordable mid-tier experience, the EVO Plus lineup features U3, class 10, and A2 tech specs for video speeds and app loading action alongside the brand’s six-proof protection against extreme temperatures, magnetic and X-ray exposure, and 5-meter drops. Get a closer look in our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review and head down below for additional details.

If you can make do with a slightly less high-tech, but equally as versatile option, the EVO Select lineup is starting from just under $9.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. But if you can sacrifice some storage capacity, the faster pro models, like this 256GB at $23, is a notable way to score better performance at a lower price out of pocket today.

Elsewhere in storage deals, yesterday ushered in some new Amazon all-time lows on PNY’s EliteX PRO lineup with 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB models down at the best prices we have tracked starting from $53. Delivering some of the best bang for your buck out there at this price, you can get a closer look at the up to 1,600MB/s drives right here.

Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC features:

Store lots of media on your phone with this micro SD memory card, load games on your Nintendo Switch and other devices, and download more apps on your tablet at top-notch speed. Superfast U3, class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s, and UHS-I Interface The EVO Select card ranges from 64GB – 512GB, allowing you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices. Speed and rating apply to 128GB, 256GB and 512GB cards

