ViewSonic’s 25-inch 360Hz gaming monitor supports NVIDIA G-SYNC at $400 (Save 27%)

Amazon is currently offering the ViewSonic ELITE 25-inch 1080p 360Hz Gaming Monitor for $399.99 shipped. Normally going for $550, this 27% discount or solid $150 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $12 of the all-time. Coming with both DisplayPort and HDMI inputs, this ViewSonic gaming monitor utilizes NVIDIA G-SYNC to ensure that you experience no screen-tearing at the high refresh rate this monitor runs at. You’ll also have 99% coverage of the sRGB and Adobe RGB color gamuts with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. You’ll also have some RGB backlighting that can be controlled with a variety of software and synchronized with other gaming peripherals. Head below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $37 after clipping the on-page coupon. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to add a secondary monitor to your mobile work kit? We’re currently tracking the 15.6-inch ASUS ZenScreen 1080p 60Hz USB-C Portable Monitor for $179, a new all-time low price. Featuring USB-C and micro-HDMI inputs, you will be able to use this portable monitor with your laptop, console, or even cameras. The 15.6-inch IPS screen here will automatically rotate to be used in either landscape or portrait orientation with the included foldable sleeve supporting the display. You’ll also be able to mount this monitor to a tripod if that is better suited to the situation. ASUS includes a USB-C to USB-C cable that can carry a DisplayPort signal and an HDMI to micro-HDMI cable so you can start using the monitor out of the box.

ViewSonic ELITE 25-inch 1080p 306Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Satisfy your need for speed with the ViewSonic® XG251G. With a monstrous 360Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GTG) response time, the ViewSonic XG251G takes your gameplay to new heights. See landscapes and battlefields in their full glory with a 25 inch display complete with a Full HD IPS panel and VESA DIsplayHDRTM 400 technology. Featuring NVIDIA® Reflex and NVIDIA® G-Sync, the XG251G offers a low-latency gameplay experience that ruthlessly eliminates screen-tearing and stuttering to give you the edge you need to win the day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!