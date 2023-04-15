Bose Headphones 700 with 11 levels of active noise cancellation returns to 2023 low of $329

Today only, Amazon is offering the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $329 shipped. Matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Down from $379, today’s deal comes in at a match for the 2023 low that we’ve tracked, saves $50 from its normal rate, and comes in at $60 above the all-time low that we’ve tracked back over Black Friday last year. As the latest headphones Bose has to offer, you’ll find that these are perfect for enjoying your favorite music anywhere you are. There’s 11 levels of active noise. cancellation here so you can tune exactly how much of the outside world is being blocked out and how much is being let in. Bose is also using a “revolutionary microphone system” which can “adapt to noisy and windy environments” to ensure that your voice is always “crystal clear” on a call. Plus, the Bose Headphones 700 can last up to 20 hours of playback per charge here which means you can easily go all day long before it’s time to plug back in. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more then head below for additional information.

Put your savings to work and pick up this headphone stand at Amazon for $8. A headphone stand is a great way to tidy up your desk setup and also makes it easy to find your headset whenever it comes time to work. Plus, being comprised of aluminum, you’ll enjoy a premium build here without breaking the bank.

For a more budget-friendly option to enjoy your tunes or work on-the-go, consider picking up the Beats Studio Buds that are on sale for $100 right now. This 33% discount saves you $50 and still delivers active noise cancellation to your on-the-go setup as well, saving you 70% in the process over the Bose headphones on sale above.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

