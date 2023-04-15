Amazon made its latest Kindle Oasis waterproof so you could read anywhere: $200 (Cert. refurb)

Amazon is offering the Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis for $199.99 shipped. Down from a $280 list price in new condition and $240 typically refurbished, today’s deal comes in at the best deal that we’ve seen so far in 2023 for the Oasis. In fact, it’s the lowest that we’ve tracked since it hit $180 back in July. As one of Amazon’s latest e-readers, the Kindle Oasis features a 7-inch 330 PPI flush-front Paperwhite display. With an adjustable warm light to shift from white to amber backlighting, the Oasis is made for reading in the dark. It’s also IPX8 waterproof so you can enjoy a good book at the beach, by the pool, or even with the lights off and some candles lit in the tub. On top of that, you can pair the Oasis with a set of Bluetooth headphones or speakers to switch between reading and listening to Audible depending on what kind of mood you’re in. Enjoy a 1-year warranty from Amazon with your purchase. Head below for more.

Given that you’re saving $40 with today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up Amazon’s official Oasis cover. Coming in at $40, the Water-Safe Fabric Cover is designed to handle everything that the Oasis is, making it a great addition to your new e-reader. On top of that, it has automatic sleep/wake function so the Oasis turns on when you open it and then off when closed.

If you’re looking for a more capable tablet for your on-the-go setup, then consider picking up Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro which is on sale for $99 off right now. Coming in at $1,000, you’ll be able to use this iPad for reading e-books through the Kindle app and so much more. On top of that, it’ll function as a complete computer setup for other on-the-go work like video editing, photo manipulation, writing, sketching, and much more.

Kindle Oasis features:

The all-new Kindle Oasis features our best ever 7”, 300 ppi Paperwhite display using the latest e-ink technology and a sleek ergonomic design with page turn buttons, perfect for one handed reading. Introducing an adjustable warm light for a richer reading experience in any light. Now you can adjust the shade of the screen from white light to a warm amber with the ability to schedule when the light changes for a personalized reading experience. Kindle Oasis also has an adaptive front light that automatically adjusts the brightness of your screen based on lighting conditions.

