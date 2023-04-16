Yale’s Assure Lock SL outfits the front door with HomeKit at new low of $189 (Save $110)

Amazon is now offering the Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt for $189 shipped. Down from its usual $299 going rate, you’re looking at $110 in savings and a new all-time low. It’s only the second markdown of the year and clocks in at $10 under our previous mention, too. Outfitting the front door with smart home control, the Yale Assure Lock SL features quite a few different ways to unlock. There’s notably a touchscreen design that offers a manual way to punch in codes, which is joined by all of the smart features. HomeKit and Siri support are two easy headliners, but there’s also compatibility with the companion smartphone app, too. All of which let you ditch traditional keys from the equation. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

This week also saw another notable discount to upgrade your smart home this spring. Joining everything else in our smart home guide right now, Eve’s latest Aqua HomeKit faucet is now landing at the best price of the year following a discount to $120. With Thread and Bluetooth in tow, you’re looking at $30 in savings and a notable upgrade to your Siri setup for helping automate the sprinkler this spring and summer.

Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt features:

Enjoy keyless entry to your home with this Yale Assure lock. The compatible August Connect app works with smart assistants to provide remote and voice-activated controls, and the 24-hour activity log delivers round-the-clock monitoring of ingress and egress. This Yale Assure lock in satin nickel finish has a capacitive touch screen pad and backlit numbers that ensure effortless operation.

