Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro falls to best price of the year at $279

To go alongside the $99 discounts that are still up for grabs on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pros, Amazon is now starting off the week by discounting a must-have companion accessory. Dropping to the best price of the year, the latest Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro now rests at $279 shipped. Normally selling for $349, we’ve previously seen it drop down to $299 earlier this year. Now today’s offer takes an extra $20 off, delivering a total of $70 in savings alongside a new 2023 low. It’s the third-best price cut to date and the lowest we’ve seen since back in December of last year, too.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re rocking the smaller two of Apple’s latest iPad Pro models, we’re also still tracking the best price of the year on the companion Magic Keyboard, too. Delivering all of the same features as on the larger version, this model is designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro and comes with a more affordable price tag thanks to the same $70 in savings. Also applying only to the black style, pricing now starts at $229 courtesy of Amazon.

Quite fittingly for the accessory above, we’re also tracking the best prices of the year on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. Now starting at $1,000 for the 128GB capacity, several models in the lineup are seeing $99 price cuts to join everything else in our Apple guide as a new work week unfolds.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

