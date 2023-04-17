Casely knocks 30% off its latest colorful iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe gear, and more from $17

The latest Casely colorful iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe power banks, AirPods cases, and more are now 30% off on the official site. Today’s sale is matching what we saw from the brand over the Valentine’s Day weekend, except this time it is focused on its newest releases including a series of designs you might not have scoped out yet. We enjoyed our time with the iPhone 14 cases and the MagSafe Power Pod battery packs after going hands-on previously, and now’s your chance to grab a series of designs for both at well below the regular prices alongside a series of Samsung Galaxy cases, and more.

Casely spring sale – Colorful iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe power banks, more

The spring refresh Casely sale is now in full swing with loads of its latest colorful iPhone 14 cases joined by AirPods covers, plenty of options for Samsung’s Galaxy devices, and more starting from $17. Remember to use code REFRESH at checkout to knock 30% off everything you find on this landing page. Shipping is free in all orders over $30.

Outside of all the colorful iPhone 14 cases, one notable options has a bunch of the brand’s MagSafe Power Pod power banks marked down from the regular $60 price tag to $42 shipped using the discount code above. Again, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. As you might know from our review, you’re looking at a 5000mAh battery pack with a max 15W output (it also includes magnetic ring so you can still snap it on the back of non-MagSafe handsets). Alongside the MagSafe action, it also doubles as a wireless Qi charger and offers up an additional USB-C port (cable included) for hard wire charging. Get a closer look right here.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Casely spring sale right here and then head over to our smartphone accessories hub for the rest of the add-on gear we are tracking on sale to start up another week.

Casely MagSafe Power Pod features:

Prowl the urban jungle and never worry again about your phone's charge when you have the Black Leopard Power Pod. Take it with you wherever you roam. Keep your iPhone charged day and night, all while looking sleek and fabulous with the Black Leopard Power Pod. With its robust exterior,…

