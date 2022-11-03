Tested: Casely wraps your iPhone 14 in painterly MagSafe designs and bold patterns

Today we are taking a hands-on look at the new Casely iPhone 14 cases. The brand has become one of the more popular options among our readers looking for vibrant designs, colorful patterns, and artistic approaches to protecting and otherwise decorating their Apple handsets. It’s latest collection launched not 24 hours after the new iPhone 14 models were unveiled with a special exclusive 30% promo code for 9to5Toys readers, and now that the brand is currently offering a notable buy one get one FREE on most of its offerings, it seems like a fitting time to weigh in with our hands-on impressions. Head below for more details in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Casely iPhone 14 case review – Classic and Bold MagSafe

We previously looked at the brand’s range of iPhone covers and came away mostly impressed with what we saw, much like its MagSafe Power Pod battery packs.

The latest Casely iPhone 14 case collection, not unlike year’s past, offers up a broad range of wild designs and patterns ranging from the new licensed Crayola collection and animal prints to a swathe of novel looks and more artistic approaches inspired by Van Gogh, Grateful Dead, and Frida Kahlo.

Just about all of its latest models deliver built-in magnets for MagSafe accessories as well as the usual wireless charging compatibilities, 1mm raised front lip protection, and a slight bump safeguarding the camera array around back.

They normally start at $30, but with our ongoing exclusive code and the now live pre-Black Friday BOGO FREE sale, everything just got a whole lot less pricey – you’re looking at up to 50% off if you buy two.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Built-in MagSafe-compatible magnets

8-foot military-grade drop protection

Shock-absorbing air pockets

Slip-resistant side grips on the Bold case

3mm raised lip protection

Wireless charging-compatible

9to5Toys’ Take

As we mentioned above, the Casely iPhone 14 case collection generally comes in two flavors: Classic + MagSafe and Bold + MagSafe, both of which are available with most of the designs it offers. The main differences between the two here, considering they both have built-in magnets for MagSafe accessories, is the additional air cushions, reinforced corners, and overall higher-end build on the Bold model. You’ll also find a different treatment on the sides of the Bold – whereas on the Classic model the design or pattern wraps almost all the way around the sides, the Bold features a flat accent color on the sides that also carry a ridged hand grip texture. The main take away is you’re getting a slightly more protective shell and a two-tone look with the up-charge on the Bold + MagSafe among a couple other bonuses:

Following in line with the more robust sides of the Bold, you’ll also find slightly thicker and less squishy button covers taking that route, but in my hands-on time both treatments work just fine and deliver a similar button-pressing experience.

One nice touch you’ll find on the Bold variant not present on the more affordable Classic silhouette is on the inside. While not the plushy microfiber treatment I have come to love, the Bold does present a sort of treaded rubberized layer to rest your iPhone 14 against as opposed to the basic, albeit smooth to the touch and slightly softer than your average plastic budget case, interior. Not something very many folks are going to care all that much about, but worth mentioning nonetheless if you ask me.

The real reason to jump on the Casely iPhone 14 collection is the wild patterns and designs. They are perfectly capable cases that come with a generally fair price in my opinion (especially with our exclusive discount code and the regular sitewide sales). So when it comes down to it, the brand’s many cross over projects with artists, themed collections like the Frida Khalo and Van Gogh models, and other just generally fun and creative patterns seem to be the real selling point for me. When it comes to brand like this that delivers a solid, reliable case with all of the most important features readily available, the real reason to jump in is if one or more of the designs catches your eye – you’ll only be able to come relatively close to finding something similar elsewhere for less, if you’re lucky.

