Tested: Casely’s new MagSafe Power Pod battery pack and Qi pad with wild designs

Last month, Casely unveiled its new Power Pod – a MagSafe portable battery that snaps right onto the back of your iPhone 12 or 13. In usual Casely fashion, the magnetic portable battery pack is available in a number of wild colorways and patterns including everything from bright swirls and pastel matte finishes to one plastered in happy faces, the cow print you see on display here today, and several others. Along with the TikTok-worthy designs, it can also be used as a Qi charging pad of sorts for your other mobile kit including AirPods and other wireless earbud cases. Head below below for our hands-on review of the new Casely Power Pod MagSafe portable battery in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Casely Power Pod MagSafe portable battery review

The Casely Power Pod is a MagSafe-ready portable battery pack for compatible iPhone models. Designed to deliver an extra boost of power throughout the day, it carries “100%” extra on-the-go operation within its 5000mAh internal battery. It has a 15W max output – although you’re only getting the expected 7.5W on iPhone and up to 15W when using it has a basic Qi charger for Android gear – and sticks directly to the back of your 12 or 13 series Apple handset. As we mentioned above, it can also double as a basic wireless charger for other Qi-ready gear like your AirPods, while it’s USB-C port is used to juice it back up in between uses and can also be leveraged to charge gear that only supports corded connections as well.

Much like the brand’s iPhone case collection, the MagSafe portable battery is available in a number of wild designs to match your outfits, mood, and personal style – leopard and cow prints, artistic landscapes, lining drawing-type designs, and a few flat matte colorways as well.

Best of all, Power Pods run on MagSafe technology, so you can charge your iPhone wire-free. The Power Pod also contains shock-absorbent properties to ease the nerves of even the clumsiest user. There’s no reason your MagSafe Wireless Charger shouldn’t be as fashion-forward as your phone case, and with the Current MOOd Power Pod, it can be.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Wireless Output: 15W Max

Charging mode input: USB-C to USB cable (included)

Dimensions: 3″ x 2″ x 1/4″

Weight: 3.2 oz

Built-in Magnet: Compatible with iPhone 12 & later (with MagSafe compatible case).

Power Pods can be attached to Non-MagSafe devices & cases using the Adhesive Magnetic Ring (included)

Wireless Charging: Compatible with Qi Wireless Charging Phones, such as iPhone 8 & later, Samsung, Google, Airpods 2, AirPods Pro, AirPods 3

Corded Charging: Compatible with all devices. Requires USB-C charging cable (not included)

9to5Toys’ Take

Putting the Casely Power Pod MagSafe portable battery has been a flawless experience thus far. It is a simple-to-use, basic product that works just like you would hope. There’s not much to it outside of the single button on the back that will indicate the remaining battery life with the LEDs around the bottom edge. The additional Qi charging features are just a cherry on top for me and a welcomed one at that.

The magnetic connection works all but the most robust and thick cases I have around the office, and after the amount of iPhone 13 cases I have reviewed since launch, that’s not a small number. For Android users or those with older generation iPhones, the Power Pod MagSafe portable battery ships with an adhesive ring so you can get in on the magnetic action too.

The real reason for taking the Casely route when it comes to a MagSafe battery pack like this is the shape and designs. It is a slightly thinner and more rounded off option than some of the models I have tested from other brands, and you just won’t quite be able to get these designs anywhere else.

While I would have preferred the standard $60 MSRP to be something closer to $40, the brand has regular sales on its official site – as any ardent 9to5Toys reader would already know – so it will almost certainly be quite easy to score one at 25% or more off throughout the year.

