Segway’s latest F series electric scooters now start at $350 (Save $100+), more from $143

Amazon is now offering some of the very first discounts across Segway’s latest Ninebot electric scooters, alongside other EVs just in time for spring. Headlining the batch is the Segway Ninebot F65, which clocks in with a $799.99 shipped sale price. Marking one of the very first chances to save, today’s offer is down from the usual $900 going rate in order to deliver $100 in savings. It clocks in at $1 less than our previous January mention and is the only discount we’ve seen since. Arriving as one of the latest entries in the Segway lineup, the new Ninebot F65 packs a 700W motor that enables this compact EV to travel up to 18.6 MPH. The internal battery also steps up to deliver an even more impressive 40.4-mile range, which should be smooth on the 10-inch pneumatic tires. There’s also some other staples from the Segway lineup like a dual breaking system, folding design for easily transporting between rides, and the ability to ride up 20% grade slopes.

Another one of the more recent additions to the Segway lineup is also getting in on the savings today, its Ninebot F25 packing a 300W output that allows the EV to travel at up to 15.5 MPH on a single charge. There’s a 12.4-mile range, which pairs with some of the other notable features like regenerative electric braking, 10-inch pneumatic tires for a smooth ride, and folding design that makes storing away in-between rides more convenient. All of that makes the more affordable $349.99 sale price even more enticing, dropping down from the usual $500 going rate. This is the second-best price to date and comes within $20 of the all-time low.

Then make sure to shop all of the other discounts in this week’s Amazon Segway sale. If electric scooters aren’t quite how you’re picturing getting in on the EV savings, there’s everything from self-balancing scooters to electric go-karts seeing some notable spring discounts. Just about everything is down to the best price of the year, too. Just be sure to check out all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide. This week is now just getting started and you’ll find plenty of different EVs and tools for cutting gas and oil from your routine be it for work or play.

Segway Ninebot F65 Electric Scooter features:

Reaches a top speed of up to 18.6 mph, 40.4 miles range, and a max load of 265lbs. Nominal Power 400W (Max. Power 700W) output helping you conquer up to 20% grade slope. The 10-inch pneumatic tires, with superior shock absorption, make your ride smoother and more stable even on bumpy terrain or rough surfaces. Equipped with a front-wheel drum brake system and rear EABS electric brake ensures a safe ride. With a regenerative braking system recycled energy from riding.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!