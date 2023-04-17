Sun Joe’s 1,500-lumen 24V cordless LED spotlight belongs in your emergency kit at $32

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 24V iON+ Cordless 1,500-lumen LED Spotlight for $32 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $61.50, today’s deal comes in at $4.50 below the previous best price and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This flashlight is part of the Sun Joe 24V iON+ system, compatible with all of the 24V Sun Joe products, including weed eaters, blowers, and more. The light can shine up to 1,500-lumens of brightness anywhere it’s aimed. On top of that, the fully-charged 2Ah battery can last for up to 700 hours, though that’s at low power and not high. The beam output from the front of the light can shine up to 700 yards away depending on the conditions outside as well, helping you be seen from hundreds or thousands of feet away. Keep reading for more.

Looking to save some cash? If so, consider adding this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight to your EDC for $5. I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy.

If you’re looking to outfit your EDC further, then consider picking up Gerber’s unique Prybrid X pocket knife multitool that’s on sale for a 2023 low of $20. While you might not think of the Sun Joe spotlight as an EDC item, it could prove crucial in your setup depending on what your day consists of. That’s where the Prybrid X comes in too, as it offers several functions in a compact package, including a user-replaceable blade instead of having to sharpen it.

Sun Joe 24V iON+ Cordless LED Spotlight features:

LET THERE BE LIGHT! If you’re stuck without power, trying to work in a dark, dreary basement or at the worksite or campsite at night – it’s time to turn on the 24V Cordless LED Handheld Spotlight from Sun Joe. Powered by the 24-Volt iON+ system, the included 2.0 Ah battery provides up to 70 hours of rechargeable runtime. That’s nearly 3 days of continuous use — perfect for power outage situations! The selectable light modes provide 5 different settings to suit the task: Spotlight, for illuminating tight spaces | High Floodlight, for brightening up a darkened room

