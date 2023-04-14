Gerber’s unique Prybrid X pocket knife multitool uses swappable blades at 2023 low of $20

Amazon is offering the Gerber Gear Prybrid X Pocket Knife Multitool for $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $25 to $28 in 2023, today’s deal actually marks the best price that we’ve seen since back in November when it hit an all-time low of $17. This pocket knife is quite versatile. you’ll find that the Prybrid X features a utility knife as the main blade. It’s a slide-lock system and holds a No.11 exacto blade which can be easily replaced when it dulls instead of having to be resharpened. On top of that, there’s a small and large flat driver, nail puller, pry bar, and more. It also comes wrapped in paracord which is actually quite useful if you find yourself in specific sticky situations. Keep reading for more.

Further upgrade your EDC with this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight since it’s available for just $5 at Amazon. Personally, I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy. So, if you haven’t picked up a low-cost battery-powered flashlight yet, then now’s the perfect time.

If you’re someone who likes to tinker, then don’t forget to check out this precision electric screwdriver that’s on sale for $30 right now. Down from $50, this 40% discount marks. anew all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Then, swing by our tools guide to find all the other great deals that we’ve tracked down for your EDC.

Gerber Prybrid X Pocket Knife Multitool features:

The Prybrid X small pocket knife with utility knife is a lightweight pocket tool

Utility knife retractable features an easy slide-lock replacement system, and slide-lock design for the No.11 blade

No. 11 exacto knife blade, Wire Stripper, Small Flat Driver, Large Flat Driver, Nail Puller, Pry Bar, Bottle Opener, Lanyard Hole, and Paracord

