Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $12

Anker’s official Amazon storefront today is back with a new collection of price cuts to outfit your iPhone or Android smartphone with some new gear. From chargers to cables and on-the-road solutions, everything starts at $12. Prime members will lock-in free shipping as per usual, with orders over $25 also qualifying, too. Our favorite of the batch is a notable chance to save ahead of Earth Day, with Anker’s new Bio-Nylon USB-C Lightning Cable dropping to $14.99. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at one of the very first chances to save at 25% off. It’s $1.50 under the previous discounts and a new all-time low since launching earlier in the year, too. The full USB-C option is also down to $14.99 and marking a new all-time low, too. Comprised of 46% plant-based materials, the Bio-Based Nylon cable gets its name from ditching a reliance on TPE plastics. Still just as durable, the cable can withstand 20,000 bends and comes coated in a nylon exterior that terminates in a USB-C connector on one end and Lightning on the other. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker discounts today:

For the latest from Anker, the brand just partnered with Hasbro to deliver a new collection of accessories. Delivering on the more than meets the eye Transformers tagline, the new Cybertronian collaboration arrives with a pair of the brand’s popular GaNPrime chargers as well as a Nebula portable projector. Everything is decked out in Optimus Prime theming to make the limited-edition debuts that are now available for purchase.

Anker Bio-Based Nylon Lightning cable features:

Built with Bio-Based Nylon: 46% of the exterior of the cable body and the connector casing is made from bio-based nylon. Using bio-based nylon in our cables allows us to cut down on petroleum-based plastic such as TPE. Charge an iPhone 14 Pro to 50% in just 30 minutes. Designed to withstand up to 20,000 bends, and proven to resist fraying and kinking even after being tested 10,000 times. MFi certified for flawless compatibility with all Lightning devices, including iPhone, iPad, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!