Save $287 on Microsoft’s 14.4-inch Surface Laptop Studio at an all-time low of $1,313.50

Amazon is now offering the 14.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio i5/16GB/512GB for $1,313.31 shipped. Normally going for $1,600, this 18% discount or solid $287 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. The Surface Laptop Studio is powered by Intel’s 11th Generation i7-11700 processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics driving the 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touch display. It provides “true-to-life” colors for content creation and consumption with the 120Hz refresh rate further improving the experience with smoother animations. This display is also on a floating hinge that allows you to have the best viewing angle adjustments. Thunderbolt 4 support is also present here for connecting external monitors and high-speed peripherals. Check out our announcement coverage for more information and keep reading for more.

You could take some of your savings here and grab the CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub for $230 to expand your I/O with the Surface Laptop Studio. With a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to four USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports for connecting high-speed devices like external SSDs or the like and a total of four Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports with one being used to connect the hub to your computer. This allows you to daisy chain Thunderbolt devices outside the hub for connecting something like an eGPU. The hub can also provide up to 60W of power delivery to your computer so it stays charged even while connected.

Want a gaming desktop setup instead? We’re currently tracking the Thermaltake Avalanche i370 i7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Desktop marked down to $1,850, the new all-time low price. If you’re ready to get started in the PC gaming world, then this is a great system to pick up. While it might not be the latest Intel or AMD has to offer, the i7-12700KF processor and RTX 3070 graphics card deliver more than enough power to play even the latest AAA titles at 1080p or 1440p with ease at high frame rates. On top of that, you can even run 4K at slightly lower settings here if that’s what you’re after. With 32GB of DDR5 RAM pre-installed, you’ll be able to upgrade to 13th Generation Intel or even Ryzen 7000-series with ease in the future.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio features:

The most powerful Surface Laptop. Quad-core powered 11th Gen Intel Core H Series processors handle your most complex workloads.

See remarkable colors, brighter brights, darker darks, and subtle details with Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision IQ 6 that dynamically adjusts to the changing light conditions around you

Enjoy uniform, true-to-life color and contrast on the beautiful 14.4” PixelSense Flow touch display. Experience smoother scrolling with a refresh rate up to 120Hz.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!