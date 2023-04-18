Thermaltake’s desktop with 12th Gen. i7, RTX 3070, and 32GB DDR5 returns to low of $1,850

Amazon is offering the Thermaltake Avalanche i370 i7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Desktop for $1,849.99 shipped. Normally $2,100 at Amazon, today’s deal saves you $250 from the typical going rate there and also clocks in at the all-time low which we’ve only seen once before. If you’re ready to get started in the PC gaming world, then this is a great system to pick up. While it might not be the latest Intel or AMD has to offer, the i7-12700KF processor and RTX 3070 graphics card deliver more than enough power to play even the latest AAA titles at 1080p or 1440p with ease at high frame rates. On top of that, you can even run 4K at slightly lower settings here if that’s what you’re after. With 32GB of DDR5 RAM pre-installed, you’ll be able to upgrade to 13th Generation Intel or even Ryzen 7000-series with ease in the future. Plus, you’ll find this system has built-in Wi-Fi, multiple USB-A/C ports, headphone and microphone connections, and an all-in-one liquid cooling system to keep the processor cool when gaming. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings into picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 so you can take advantage of the high-speed data rates that today’s lead deal offers, delivering transfer speeds of up to 5GB/s. For just $113, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity, making it a great choice to use today’s savings on.

Don’t forget to pick up ASUS’ latest ROG Gladius III wireless gaming mouse that features AimPoint tech while it’s on sale for the first time ever. Down to $80, this 20% discount delivers the latest that ASUS has to offer to your desk. The ROG AimPoint optical sensor can track up to 650 IPS with the ability to set DPI as high as 36K, making this ideal for high-end setups.

Thermaltake Avalanche i370 Desktop features:

Experience the rush of high speeds and cold air with the Avalanche i370 by LCGS. Utilizing a TT ARGB closed loop liquid cooler paired with TT ARGB fans the Avalanche i370 keeps the Intel Core™ i7-12700KF frosty for those extended play sessions. Experience the ultimate performance delivered by an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 to push graphics and framerates to the limit. Leave SATA SSD performance behind with Gen4 M.2 NVMe speeds and 1TB of capacity.

