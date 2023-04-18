Save 20% on Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrips at 2023 lows from $200, HDMI Sync Box hits $187

Amazon is now discounting all three lengths of the Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip starting at $199.99 shipped for the 55-inch version. Down from $250, you’re looking at $50 in savings and a match of the best price in 2023. The longer 65-inch version clocks in at $215.99 from its usual $270 going rate, and you’ll also be able to score the same 20% in savings on the 75-inch model at $239.99. Both of those are also resting at the best prices of the year, too. Expanding the rest of the Philips Hue Play ecosystem, the recent Gradient Lightstrip pair with a required Hue hub in order to bring your smart home setup to the home theater. Attaching onto the back of your TV, there are two different sizes on sale to fit an up to 75-inch TV in order to sync the addressable color LEDs to what’s shown on screen with the companion Play Box. Perfect for building out an immersive home theater setup, these are some of the more novel releases from Philips Hue yet. Head below for more.

Delivering an even more immersive experience, the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box is now also on sale at Amazon. This accessory unlocks the full potential of the Gradient Lightstrips above, and is now down to $187.49 from the usual $250 going rate. It’s the best we’ve seen at Amazon this year and delivers 25% in savings along the way.

Hooking into your home theater and greater Philips Hue setup, the Play HDMI Sync Box will take whatever is on the TV and adapt the room’s lighting for greater immersion. There are a variety of settings that offer everything from more relaxed bias illumination to more colorful reactive lighting and more. I personally have used mine for everything from more vibrant movie nights to making background lights more reactive during Twitch streams.

If you can live without the HomeKit integration, we’re tracking some similar discounts from the Govee stable right now. The more affordable brand is marking down some of its all-new releases for the first time, with Govee’s new gaming Neon Rope light hitting $80 after just launching last week. Then there’s AI Sync Box kit, which is also landing on sale for the only time so far at $45 off.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip features:

Use both the Hue app and Hue Sync mobile app to completely personalize the entertainment experience, adjusting speed, brightness, and intensity of the lights. Control the Play gradient lightstrip with your voice using smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of any TV 55″ and larger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!