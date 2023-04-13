Govee’s new gaming Neon Rope light sees first discount to $80 alongside $45 off AI Sync Box kit

Govee just expanded its stable with a new AI sync box to make your smart lights dance and react with your battlestation, and now the brand is discounting one of its latest smart lighting tie-ins. The company’s neon rope lights have long been a personal favorite of mine, with a similar love shared amongst 9to5Toys readers. Now Govee is bringing that same retro look to the gaming side of its portfolio with the new Gaming Neon Rope Lights that are on sale for $79.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped at Amazon. Dropping from the $90 MSRP it just launched with last week, today’s offer arrives with $10 in savings and a new all-time low. Designed to look like a neon light, this unique smart lightstrip measures 10 feet long and features a flexible design that can be used to wrap around your desk, monitor, PC, or even make custom artwork up on your wall. It features 42 segments of addressable RGB lighting, so you can set gradients, illumination effects, and achieve even more immersive lighting. The whole thing pairs with Alexa and Google Assistant over Wi-Fi for voice control, while the companion app handles scheduling and automations. Head below for more.

Another new addition to the Govee stable is also on sale today, with its all-new AI Gaming Sync Box seeing the very first discount. Dropping from its $300 list price, you can clip the on-page coupon at Amazon to take $45 off. That drops the package down to $254.99, delivering a new all-time low along the way on this very recent debut. Included in the kit is not only the brains behind the immersive experience in the form of an HDMI hub, but also a pair of RGB lamps with individually-addressable LEDs. Adding this to your battlestation delivers more reactive ambience that translates what you see on screen into lighting around your room. We fully break down what to expect from the experience in our launch coverage, too.

Another one of the recent additions to the Govee smart home lineup is also on sale this week, too. Landing at an all-time low, Govee’s new Glide Y modular smart lights have never sold for less at a $160 all-time low. That takes $70 off the usual going rate while marking one of the first chances to save. And as far as the rest of the discounts for your setup are concerned, our smart home guide is now packed with savings as the work week’s end draws near.

Govee Neon Gaming Lightstrip features:

These Govee gaming lights contain 42 controllable segments for customizable RGBIC lighting effects and display multiple colors. 84 LED beads/m with denser RGBIC light beads create more vivid and natural lighting. Innovative inverted illuminated lighting technology eliminates light spots and gaps of traditional LED strips, protects your eyes from glare, and brings spotless lighting effects for smooth and uninterrupted lighting.

