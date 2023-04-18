This Python Certification Bootcamp teaches you to code for $20

Learning to code nowadays can go a long way for anyone looking to start a career. There are always a wide range of developer jobs out there, and so many of them require that employees know Python. For an affordable and reliable resource for learning, The 2023 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle is on sale for $19.97, (Reg. $2,388).

This bundle features 12 courses and over 130 hours of content. With over 4,1000 students enrolled it maintains a strong reputation with an average user rating of 5/5 stars.

The courses included in the bundle are:

PCEP: Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer Certification Preparation Course

Build a Smart Security Camera for Raspberry Pi

Python Foundations

Intro to Coding with Python Turtle

Python Django: Django Core from Scratch with Practice

Python Hands-On with 46 Hours, 210 Exercises, 5 Projects, 5 Assignments, 2 Exams

Python Programming, CS, Algorithms & Data Structures

Computer Vision & Deep learning with OpenCV & Python: Build 15 Projects

Python & Android TensorFlow Lite: Machine Learning for App Development

Python AUtomation Scripting & Regular Expressions

The Complete Web3 Python Automation Masterclass

The Compelte Python Course: Learn Python by Doing in 2022

Many of these courses are taught by instructors from Mammoth Interactive, which has an instructor rating of 4.2/5 stars for its wide range of games and courses, as well as for the leadership of its owner and top-rated instructor John Bura. Of the many five-star reviews on this bundle, one of them from a user named Twins R. reads, “The price for all this knowledge is unbeatable.”

The 2023 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle is on sale for $19.97, (reg. $2,388).

Prices subject to change.

