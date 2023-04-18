Zagg’s annual Tax Day sale takes 25% off entire collection of Apple accessories

It’s Tax Day here in the United States and for everyone who has already received some cash back from Uncle Sam, Zagg is launching its latest sitewide sale. As it does every year, the company is now taking 25% off its entire collection of Apple accessories with free shipping. Decking out your iPhone 14, Apple Watch, or iPad setup with some new gear, there are plenty of markdowns on already popular releases as well as all-new additions to the lineup. Fitting into the latter category, the mophie MagSafe powerstation wireless stand is one of the more recent additions to the lineup and is now on sale for $97.46. Down from the usual $130 going rate, this is one of the first chances to save and a match of the all-time low at over $32 off. Centered around a 10,000mAh battery, mophie’s latest power station notably features an integrated 7.5W MagSafe pad for powering up iPhone 14 and more. It also has an integrated kickstand that can fold out for propping up your device, with a 20W USB-C port for juicing up any other device in your arsenal.

Amongst all of the different ways to save, another one of our top picks is on one of the brand’s latest releases. The new mophie powerstation pro AC just hit the scene earlier this year and is now on sale for only the second time. Dropping to $149.96, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings from the usual $200 going rate alongside a new all-time low.

This capable portable power station just launched at the end of February and arrives as the most capable of its new lineup. Those models are also on sale, but the flagship offering with a massive 27,000mAh battery is what really catches our eye. It packs a 100W AC outlet alongside a 60W USB-C PD port into a recycled plastic shell, which are then complemented by a secondary USB-C and USB-A slot. We break down everything else to expect from the experience in our launch coverage.

Of course the savings don’t end there. Not by a long shot! You’ll find the entire catalog of Zagg gear on sale through the end of tomorrow, delivering the best markdowns of the year across the lot at 25% off. There are pages of MagSafe chargers, screen protectors, iPad keyboards, and so much more you can look through right here. So if you’re looking to make the most of your tax return, look no further than some new accessories for your nightstand or everyday carry.

mophie powerstation wireless stand features:

Stream movies or make video calls without worrying about a low battery! The all-new powerstation wireless stand with MagSafe charges your iPhone 13/12 and more in an ultra-versatile package. An adjustable stand folds out to hold your phone upright while it charges and you text or stream. The powerstation wireless stand also includes a standard ¼ inch tripod socket to take your video call or social post to the next level.

