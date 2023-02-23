mophie’s new portable powerstation lineup arrives with USB-C and recycled plastic designs

mophie today is launching three new additions to its stable of portable power stations. Arriving with three different form factors, each of them is ready to complement your Apple everyday carry with USB-C PD outputs as well as designs comprised of post-consumer recycled plastics for an environmentally-friendly touch.

Entering into the powerstation side of mophie’s lineup, the accessory maker has three new offerings out that start at $50. Each of them comes outfitted with USB-C PD outputs as well as sizable internal battery capacities that are well-suited for powering your entire everyday carry. That of course includes iPhones, but also MacBooks and more when it comes to some of the more capable offerings in the lineup.

Starting things off at that higher-end side of the new releases, the powerstation pro AC arrives with the most capable feature set of the three additions. Everything comes centered around a 27,000mAh internal battery, which then comes supplemented by the ability to put that power to use by charging four devices at once. It notably has a 100W AC output that can be used to refuel your M2 MacBook Pro, as well a 60W USB-C PD port that can accomplish much of the same tasks.

Then to help with the larger size, mophie also employs a built-in strap to help make carrying the powerstation pro AC around a bit more convenient. All of those specs also earn it a $199.95 price tag, which is now available direct from Zagg.

Next up is a pair of additions to the power station lineup that essentially arrive with the same feature set. Still slightly altered between the models, the mophie powerstation clocks in at $49.95 and features a more modest 10,00mAh battery. This one sports three total charging ports, with a 20W USB-C PD slot being joined by a pair of USB-A slots that can handle dishing out a combined 15W of power.

Then packed into a slightly thicker build, the powerstation XL from mophie arrives with a price tag that’s just a tad more expensive at $59.95. This one is largely the same with a matching roster of ports, but packs a more capable 20,000mAh battery. Otherwise, you’re looking at pretty much the same design as the smaller counterpart, just with a little more juice under the hood.

mophie’s latest portable power stations are also some of its most environmentally conscious solutions out there, too. Each of the new powerstation models incorporates external plastics made with up to 50% post-consumer recycled plastics.

