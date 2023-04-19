Add some color HomeKit lighting to the night stand with this smart meross lamp at under $30

Update: The official meross Amazon storefront is also now offering its 4-pack of HomeKit-ready Mini Smart Plugs for $31.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this is $8 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and an easy way to expand your HomeKit capabilities through your house or office at a discount – they also work with Alexa, Echo, Google Assistant, and Nest Hub gear.

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart HomeKit Table Lamp for $29.92 shipped. Not to be confused with the older 7.68-inch model that is selling for $40 right now, this is the more compact 2022 model that measures out at 7 inches tall and regularly goes for $37. Today’s deal is within cents of our previous mention and is now the best we can find. A relatively affordable way to bring some simple HomeKit-connected lighting to your nightstand or elsewhere, it also works with Alexa as well as responding to Siri voice commands. You’ll find schedule and timer functionality, the ability to control other HomeKit gear, and you can just tap the top of the lamp to turn it on or off, adjust the brightness (and dimming), change colors, and more. Additional details below.

There really aren’t a ton of comparable HomeKit options out there for less than today’s deal, and even less from brand’s we feature as much as meross. However, you can land the Amazon Alexa Echo Glow lamp for $24 Prime shipped right now as part of the retailer’s ongoing smart home sale where you’ll also find deals on its Air Quality Monitor, smart plug, and more. Details on the rest of it are right here.

But while we are talking smart home, be sure to dive into the now live Amazon Philips Hue event. Delivering 15% in savings across a series of smart lighting options and more, these are some of the best prices of the year and a great time to expand your Hue ecosystem. Everything you need to know about this sale and some of our favorites are detailed in this morning’s coverage.

meross Smart HomeKit Table Lamp features:

Compatible with Apple HomeKit (iOS 13.0 or later), Apple Watch, Siri and Amazon Alexa. Both you and kids can easily control table lamp with voice commands. (e.g. ‘Hey Siri, set the lamp to green’). This smart lamp for kids is a great gift for your child. Touch control on the top of the smart nightstand lamp to light up or off, change colors, adjust brightness and resetting. Set the perfect colors and illumination for any occasion. Adjust smart lamp from warm/cool white (2000K~5700K) to 16 million RGBCW colors. e.g. Switch on the smart LED lamp before arriving home, dim the lights or change colors to fall asleep. You can schedule the smart LED lamp to turn on and off automatically by your daily routine. Save energy when lights are not needed or left on by accident. Sunrise / sunset mode supported.

