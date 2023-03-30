Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor drops to $55 (Reg. $70), plus other official gear from $20

Amazon is now offering the second chance this year to outfit your Alexa smart home with some added accessories. Marking down its suite of in-house add-ons to Alexa, our favorite of the batch now puts the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor in the spotlight. Joining all of the other discounts at the second-best prices of the year, today’s offer lands at $54.99 shipped. It typically fetches $70, and is now within $6 of the all-time low. We just saw it land at $5 less back at the end of last month. Providing stats on five different factors of your home’s air quality, this sensor can monitor temperature, humidity, VOCs, carbon monoxide, and PM 2.5 particulate matter. It not only alerts you when conditions change, but will also let you automate the rest of your setup based on those stats. So when things get too hot this summer you can automatically kick on the AC, or use a fan to help get some circulation when the air quality drops down. You can also get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage.

If you’re just looking to arm Alexa with the ability to turn a lamp on or off, Amazon’s in-house Smart Plug now sells for $19.99. Courtesy of a sale to complement the air quality monitor above, today’s offer lands at 20% off the usual $25 going rate and marks the second-best price of the year. It has a compact design that won’t hog up both outlets, while pairing with your Echo speaker or smart display in order to automate anything that can be plugged into an AC outlet.

There are some other ways to outfit your Alexa setup with some new add-ons today, too. All part of Amazon’s official stable of smart home accessories, there are some smart lamps and thermostats that we didn’t break down as part of this sale.

All of today’s accessory discounts join an ongoing price cut on Amazon’s latest Echo smart speaker. The company’s flagship smart speaker experience is now down to the best price of the year at $65, delivering 35% in savings along the way. On top of being one of the more balanced and room-filling speakers in the Echo lineup, this one also packs a built-in Matter hub and other smart home capacities. Of course, alongside all of the usual hands-free Alexa access you’d expect.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor features:

Know your air – Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor makes it easy to understand what’s in your indoor air. Keep tabs on 5 key factors: particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature. Get an indication of current air quality from the color-coded LED, and an easy-to-understand air quality score in the Alexa app anytime. If Alexa detects poor air quality, you can get notifications on your phone or even announcements on Echo devices.

