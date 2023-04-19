Amazon takes extra 15% off Philips Hue color smart bulbs, filament LEDs, more from $10

Amazon today is back with one of our favorite smart home promotions, taking 15% off almost the entire assortment of Philips Hue smart bulbs in the process. Last tracked at the very beginning of the year back in January, the retailer is now marking down some of the best LED lights on the market after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Adding some extra savings to offerings already on sale, as well as just offering rare chances to save otherwise, our top pick brings the Color Ambiance High Lumen Smart Bulb for $55.23. Down from $65, this is matching the lowest price of the year at $10 off while also marking the best discount in three months.

Delivering the brightest color bulb from Philips Hue yet, its recent release has a higher lumen output that’s the equivalent of a 100W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space. Head below for more from $10.

For all of the following discounts, don’t forget to clip the on-page coupons in order to lock-in the prices we note below.

Philips Hue Smart Bulbs on sale:

A19 bulbs:

Candle E12 LED bulbs:

Alongside the typical bulbs in the Philips Hue lineup, there’s also the whole list of the brand’s filament bulbs that arrive with a unique design that’s meant to be shown off instead of hidden behind a lampshade or up in a recessed fixture. Each one packs the usual White Ambiance feature set, including dimmable lighting, adjustable color temperature, and support for Alexa and Assistant over Bluetooth. Throw in the Zigbee integration, and these vintage Edison-style bulbs also work with Siri and HomeKit thanks to the Hue hub.

Philips Hue Filament Bulb discounts:

As notable as these discounts are for outfitting the entire house with some new smart home lighting, there are flashier options fit for the home theater. Delivering a more immersive movie watching experience, the Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrips are now 20% off and landing at the lowest prices of the year from $200. There’s also the complementing HDMI Sync Box from Philips Hue that has now hit $187.

Philips Hue High Lumen Smart Bulb features:

Go bright by giving your largest spaces this bright, colorful smart light. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 100 W bulb, this bulb can tastefully illuminate living rooms, kitchens, and more with color. Dimmable features allow you to control the level of brightness. Own our Hue Hub? You can set timers to dim your smart bulbs as the day goes by.

