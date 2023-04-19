Save 45% on Razer’s CourageJD Edition BlackShark V2 Wired Gaming Headset at $60

Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackShark V2 Wired CourageJD Edition Gaming Headset for $59.99 shipped. Normally going for $110, this 45% discount or solid $50 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked once before today. As this is the CourageJD edition of the BlackShark V2, it comes with a nice dark blue and yellow color scheme which I personally like compared to the solid black of the original edition. You’ll have the ability to connect this headset to your desktop over a 3.5mm connection or the included USB DAC which itself will give you access to THX Spatial Audio. The removable Hyperclear Cardioid microphone used here has better voice isolation and can be tuned within the Razer Synapse software. Audio controls located on the headset make on-the-fly adjustments simple. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Razer BlackShark V2 to learn more and keep reading below.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Similar to the BlackShark V2 above, this headset is wired over 3.5mm so you retain the wide platform compatibility. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your mouse as well? We’re currently tracking the latest ASUS ROG Gladius III Wireless AimPoint Gaming Mouse marked down to $80, the new all-time low. Here you’ll get a gaming mouse with tri-mode connectivity including wireless functionality over 2.4GHz or Bluetooth alongside being able to game wired over USB. The ROG AimPoint optical sensor can track up to 650 IPS with the ability to set DPI as high as 36K. While you’re gaming wirelessly, you can expect battery life of up to 119 hours on a single charge. You’ll also find the Push-Fit Switch Socket II within this mouse so you can swap out the switches used if they break or if you want a different feel.

Razer BlackShark V2 CourageJD Edition Gaming Headset features:

THX 7.1 Surround Sound Capable: Provides industry-leading audio realism for in-game immersion by providing accurate spatial audio information beyond standard 7.1 surround sound directional cues

Comfort-Prioritized, Lightweight Design with Memory Foam Ear Cushions: Wrapped in plush leatherette, the foam’s improved density greatly reduces the headset’s clamping force, while a breathable fabric minimizes sweat and heat build-up generated by skin contact

Detachable Razer Hyperclear Cardioid Mic: Able to cut off ambient noise from the back and sides, the removable 9.9mm mic has better voice isolation and produces a truer recreation of your speech, which can be further tuned via Razer Synapse

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!