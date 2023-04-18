ASUS’ latest ROG Gladius III Wireless AimPoint Gaming Mouse sees first discount to $80 low

Amazon is now offering the latest ASUS ROG Gladius III Wireless AimPoint Gaming Mouse for $79.99 shipped. Launching for $100 at the beginning of the year, this 20% discount marks the first price drop we’ve tracked at Amazon and makes a new all-time low. This deal is also matched from ASUS directly. Here you’ll get a gaming mouse with tri-mode connectivity including wireless functionality over 2.4GHz or Bluetooth alongside being able to game wired over USB. The ROG AimPoint optical sensor can track up to 650 IPS with the ability to set DPI as high as 36K. While you’re gaming wirelessly, you can expect battery life of up to 119 hours on a single charge. You’ll also find the Push-Fit Switch Socket II within this mouse so you can swap out the switches used if they break or if you want a different feel. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $36. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99 grams. The G305 here comes equipped with Logitech’s Hero 12K optical sensor with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to pick up a wireless gaming keyboard too? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ROG Falchion NX 65% Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $110, the second-best price we’ve tracked this year. This compact keyboard is designed to let you enjoy a wire-free experience at your desk without compromising. With a 65% design, this keyboard won’t take up a ton of room on your desk but still delivers arrow keys, which, honestly, is the best option for me. I love how compact 60% keyboards are but the loss of arrow keys means that I typically migrate toward 65% or TKL models. With dual-mode connectivity here, you can enjoy up to 450 hours of battery life giving you days of play before it’s time to plug back in.

ASUS ROG Gladius III Wireless AimPoint Gaming Mouse features:

Tri-mode connectivity: Game on for up to 119 hours with low-latency 2.4 GHz RF, pair up to three devices via Bluetooth mode, or charge and play with wired USB

Push-Fit Switch Socket II: Swappable switch design for easy customization; Gladius III Wireless AimPoint includes ROG Micro Switches and is compatible with other 3-pin mechanical and 5-pin optical micro switches

Perfect precision: 36,000 dpi ROG AimPoint optical sensor with 650 ips and 50 g acceleration rate, plus 1000 Hz polling rate

