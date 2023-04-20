Acer’s Nitro 24.5-inch 1080p 250Hz Gaming Monitor falls to new all-time low of $150

Amazon is now offering the Acer Nitro 24.5-inch 1080p 250Hz Gaming Monitor for $149.99 shipped. Normally going for $180, this solid $30 discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. Coming with a VA panel, this monitor features AMD FreeSync Premium support to synchronize your monitor’s refresh rate to the game FPS for a smooth, tear-free experience. You’ll find HDR10 support present here as well so you can game and watch movies with more vivid colors. In terms of connectivity, you’ll have access to a single DisplayPort 1.4 input and dual HDMI 2.0 ports so you can have multiple devices connected at once. head below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $40. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Acer Nitro 24.5-inch 1080p 250Hz Gaming Monitor features:

In competitive gaming, every frame matters. Introducing Acer’s XFA253Q gaming monitor – the Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution monitor that can keep up with your game play. Through AMD FreeSync Premium technology, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, giving you a serious competitive edge. Plus, users can enjoy comfortable viewing experience while gaming via flicker-less, low dimming and ComfyView display. The design saves space on your desk and lets you place multiple monitors side by side to build a seamless big-screen display.

