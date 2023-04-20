HP’s Victus 15 12th Gen i7/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop falls to second-best price of $949

Amazon is now offering the HP Victus 15 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $949 shipped. Normally going for $1,160, this solid $211 discount marks the new second-best price we’ve tracked for this gaming laptop while coming within $50 of the all-time low set back over October. Coming equipped with a 12th Gen Intel i7 processor and RTX 3050 Ti graphics, you’ll be able to fully utilize the 1080p 144Hz micro-edge display in most games. In addition to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support are two 5Gb/s USB-As, a single 5Gb/s USB-C, an HDMI 2.1 output, Ethernet, an SD card reader, a combo headphone/mic port, and the power input. HP Fast Charge can get you from 0% charge to 50% in about 30 minutes so you can get back to gaming after taking a lunch break. Head below for more.

When it comes to gaming laptops with these specs, this is about as low as you get. Still want to save some cash? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $740 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is the same as what you get in the Victus option above. The screen is essentially the same too at the 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also the same at 8GB which is plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here. Overall, the specs are fairly similar but the Victus above will see slightly better performance and even battery life thanks to the performance and efficiency core arrangement introduced with 12th Gen Intel chips.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to have a gaming desktop instead of a laptop? We’re currently tracking the Skytech Blaze 3.0 i5/16GB/500GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop marked down to $900, the best price we’ve seen for this model. Leveraging the 12th Generation i5 processor with a max clock speed of 4.4GHz, you’ll find that this desktop also features the 12GB GDDR6 RTX 3060 graphics card. Both of these components pair nicely for 1080p and 1440p gameplay. When you play at FHD, you’ll generally be able to push 120+ FPS in most games at medium to high settings. However, cranking up to QHD will deliver 60+ FPS in many titles, with Skytech even claiming ultra settings in some games with that performance.

Victus by HP Gaming Laptop features:

The Victus by HP 15 Gaming Laptop touts all the specs you need for peak PC gaming. The latest games look just as stunning as they do in the trailers with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, featuring 4 GB of high-speed dedicated memory. Along with an NVIDIA graphics card, your laptop for gaming sports a 1080p screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 9 millisecond response time, and IPS panel, perfect for lag-free gaming. Experience intelligent task management without your RTX laptop heating up with a 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor (6) and an updated thermal design.

