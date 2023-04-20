Today’s Android game and app deals: Fury Unleashed, Agent A, Devils & Demons, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Fury Unleashed Android

Thursday’s collection of the best Android game and app deals has now been gathered below for your convenience. Today’s apps deals are also joined by some notable hardware offers including rare discounts on Google in-house Nest WiFi 6E Pro systems at $50 or more off as well as the best price of the year on the latest Chromecast with Google TV (HD). On the app side of things, highlight deals include titles like Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Fury Unleashed, Chicken Police, Lineverse, Devils & Demons, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Fury Unleashed:

Choose either the challenging Hard mode (which will put your skills to the test) or Easy mode (where you can adjust the difficulty parameters any way you want). Beat Hard mode to unlock access to even harder Incredible and Legendary modes. Disable blood and gore if you don’t like it, or if there are young children around. Go solo or bring in a friend for an online co-op session. Choose your hero’s skills to match your playstyle and modify their appearance to your liking!

