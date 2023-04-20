Apple Watch SE is the most affordable way to run watchOS 9 with all-time lows from $149

Walmart is now making Apple’s most affordable wearable an even better buy. Dropping the original Apple Watch SE to new all-time lows, right now the 44mm GPS style sits at $179 shipped. Originally fetching $309, today’s offer is well below our previous $229 mention from last fall. It’s the first chance to save this year after selling out at other retailers and delivers $130 in savings. The 40mm GPS style is also on sale and now resting at $149 from its original $279. This is also $130 off and well below our previous $199 mention.

The original Apple Watch SE arrives at the most affordable price point of a wearable sold by Apple now that supports the just-released watchOS 9 update. It delivers many of the same fitness tracking features as the more flagship end of Apple’s lineup, with an integrated heart rate sensor sitting underneath the Retina OLED display. While there isn’t a blood/oxygen sensor, you’ll still find a swim-proof design, integration with Fitness+, and everything else that users have come to love about Apple Watch. Head below for more.

Compared to the new Apple Watch SE 2, which is currently selling for $220, the original is lacking some of the more recent features you’d expect from a second-generation model. Those can largely be summed up with water-resistance up to 50 meters, as well as the inclusion of a new heart rate sensor and fall detection. But if those features aren’t worth paying an extra $71, you’re still getting a solid wearable that runs the latest software from Apple by going with the lead deal.

But as always, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.

