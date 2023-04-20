Score a near mint condition open-box Sony DualSense Edge controller at $160 (Reg. $200)

While we certainly aren’t expecting any brand new deals on the new in-house Sony DualSense Edge pro controller any time soon, we just spotted the next best thing. Best Buy is now offering the new DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for $159.99 shipped in open-box “Excellent” condition. While Best Buy promises a unit the “looks brand new” and includes all original parts and accessories, as well as potentially even the retail packaging with that option, you’ll also find open-box “satisfactory condition” options from $149.99 shipped – for folks who don’t mind “minor to moderate cosmetic signs of use possible.” There’s no telling how long the likely limited stock on this options might last, so you might want to jump in now if you don’t want to wait for this small chance we see straight up discounts later this year (maybe summer Prime Day, but it’s impossible to say). Check out our hands-on review for a full break down (we loved it) and head below for more details.

Amazon and every other retailer are still charging the full $200 price tag here (although you will find Amazon renewed models sitting at $180 shipped). Today’s deals are the best prices we have tracked yet on Sony’s wonderful new pro controller – the only universal gripes about it have been the slightly light battery capacity and the price tag at this point. Sony’s first truly pro-grade controller is now at least on par with the Elite Series 2 model Xbox gamers have had for years.

Sony's DualSense Edge hit retail for the first time back in late February shortly before we came away very impressed with the experience in our hands-on review feature.

Modular thumbstick options, mappable back buttons, adjustable trigger lengths/sensitivity, quick-swap control profiles, an on-controller user interface, and slip-resistant inner grips are just some of the features on tap. Get a complete breakdown here.

Sony DualSense Edge Controller features:

Configure your stick sensitivity, stick dead zones, and trigger dead zones for finely tuned inputs, and even set your vibration intensity for a completely customized play experience. Once you’ve found your ideal control settings, you can save them to unique profiles and swap between them on-the-fly, so your favorite configurations are always ready when you are. Quickly swap between your pre-set control profiles and adjust game volume and chat balance² all from the DualSense Edge wireless controller’s dedicated function button, allowing you to easily adjust your setup while staying focused on the in-game action.Enjoy all the immersive features of the DualSense wireless controller, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, motion controls and more in supported titles.

