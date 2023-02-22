Sony’s DualSense Edge Controller set to hit retail today; potential price drops and more

Justin Kahn
After being officially unveiled back in late summer 2022, the DualSense Edge professional gamepad made it out into the wild earlier this year. From its public debut, right through the pre-order phase and then right up until now, PlayStation’s very first pro controller has only ever been available via the brand’s online storefront – but all that changes today according to Sony. Head below for more details. 

Sony DualSense Edge Pro Controller

Sony’s DualSense Edge Pro Controller – the company’s very first in-house pro-grade controller – is finally scheduled to launch at retail today. The Edge held its own at review across the net with folks coming away with positive feelings from the hands-on experience – our long-term hands-on impressions are on the way – outside of the somewhat limited battery life. And after only being available directly from Sony’s online storefront, the new DualSense Edge should be available some time today at other retail locations:

Sony has confirmed the DualSense Edge will be “offered at other participating retailers starting February 23, 2023.”

The controller is currently available directly from Sony’s site at $199.99 – a price we expect to hold for quite some time outside of rare promotions. Having said that, it definitely won’t see any price drops directly from Sony any time soon, so its launch today at retail might actually be quite notable – the controller is much more likely to go on sale at Amazon and Walmart than Sony. While we don’t expect to see any price drops today, you never know. If it, for example, ends up going live at Target, RedCard holders will get a chance to score one at 5% off, or the lowest price ever.

Sony DualSense Edge Pro Controller $200

While you’ll want to keep an eye out for our upcoming hands-on impressions of the controller, some of our previous coverage is a great way to catch up and to help decide if it’s something worth dropping up to $200 on:

You’ll also want to dive into our coverage of the new PS VR2 that just launched if you didn’t pick one up yet – Sony just recently updated the launch window game list to 40 titles and there are five more expected to get announced during this afternoon’s State of Play showcase:

We will be covering the event later today as well, so stay locked for full-resolution footage and more. 

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

