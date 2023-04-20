Organize your workspace with OMOTON’s metal 2-device MacBook/tablet stand down at $22

OT_Shop (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering the OMOTON Double Vertical Laptop Stand from $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $30 and as much as $35 in some colorways, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. While we have seen it go for slightly less in the past, today’s offer is matching the list price we saw over the holidays last year and our January mention. It makes for a notable and affordable way to neatly stow MacBooks, laptops, iPads, and more when not in use. Made of anodized aluminum with non-toxic and non-slip silicone padding throughout to prevent scratching your gear and the desktop surface it rests on, it delivers a pair of adjustable slots to store two machines at the same time. It will work with a range of different devices from 14mm in thickness up to 42mm. Head below for more details.

As of right now there really aren’t very many comparable products for less, and none that we can find from a brand we feature as often as OMOTON in the product category. This single slot model, for example, comes in with an adjustable design at $12 Prime shipped, but it only has a single slot and isn’t made of metal.

Check out all of the metal Mac accessories on sale in the latest HYPER event at 50% off, as well as our review of Twelve South’s new HiRise Pro Mac Book stand that hides a MagSafe charger within its premium build. The latter of which would be my personal first recommendation to anyone looking for something in the category and you’ll find even more add-ons for your MacBook setup waiting in our curated deal hub right here.

OMOTON Double Vertical Laptop Stand features:

Updated Dock Version: Double dock stand capable of supporting two laptops simultaneously (e.g. MacBook, Samsung, Microsoft Surface, etc).

Adjustable Size: Adjustable width compatible with various laptops as well as the thickness of notebooks varying from 0.55in / 14mm to 1.65in / 42mm.

Protective Mat: Non-toxic and non-slip silicone mats cover the laptop slots to avoid scratches on your devices; non-slip silicone pads pads on the base ensure stability and security.

Durable and Stable: Its anodized aluminum is scratch-resistant and its wide base guarantees stability to prevent your laptop(s) from falling down.

