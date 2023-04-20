Optoma’s 1080p HDR Laser DLP Projector supports 3D playback at new low of $949

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is now offering the Optoma HZ39HDR 1080p Laser DLP Projector for $949 shipped with a $350 coupon applied automatically in the cart. Normally going for $1,299, as it does from Amazon right now, this 27% discount or solid $350 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model, beating our previous mention by $50. The laser light source here will generate up to 4,000 lumens to project a 120-inch 1080p screen from just 10.5-feet away from the wall. This amount of light will be able to fight through even the toughest environments so you can use the projector in daylight. You’ll have access to HDR10 and HLG support for viewing HDR content with the HZ39HDR alongside full 3D playback support thanks to the up to 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of connectivity, you’ll have dual HDMI ports with one meeting the HDMI 2.0 spec and the other the 1.4. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Mounting is one of the most important parts of any home theater setup. Make sure your new projector is set up properly with the VIVO Universal Extending Ceiling Projector Mount for $24. This mount is fully adjustable which will allow it to tilt and swivel by 15 degrees with 360 degrees of rotation being possible. There is even a telescoping height adjustment system that will distance the projector between 15 and 23 inches from the ceiling. Installation is easy with the quick-release hooks that “attach and detach by tightening and loosening mounting bolts.”

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to upgrade to a 4K projector instead? We’re currently tracking the LG CineBeam 140-inch 4K DLP Home Theater Projector marked down to $1,100, the new all-time low price. This LG projector comes equipped with the brand’s webOS Lite system to give you direct access to your favorite streaming services without requiring a separate Fire TV stick or Chromecast with built-in support for Alexa and Assistant voice commands. Here you’ll have access to HDR10 support with Dynamic Tone Mapping to ensure each frame is well-optimized for quality. Around the back, you’re looking at two HDMI inputs with HDMI1 including ARC support alongside LAN in, two USB-A ports, a single USB-C, and optical audio out.

Optoma HZ39HDR 1080p Laser DLP Projector features:

Bring the cinematic experience home with the incredible 4,000 lumens, 1080p Optoma HZ39HDR laser home theater projector. A DuraCore Laser light source eliminates lamp and filter replacements for up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free operation with stunning color and image quality throughout the life of the projector. The compact size and low weight make mounting a breeze while its quiet operation ensures the HZ39HDR is seen, not heard. Vertical keystone correction and a 1.3x optical zoom provide flexible installation options. Blu-ray 3D support brings the immersive 3D movie experience home when paired with optional DLP-Link 3D glasses. Robust inputs include HDMI 2.0 and VGA for connectivity to a wide range of devices.

