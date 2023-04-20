Philips Hue Smart Button HomeKit lighting starter kits start from $102 (Reg. $120+)

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Smart Button Color Ambiance Starter Kit for $152.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $180, today’s offer is marking a return to the second-best discount yet. It has been beaten only twice before, with this also landing at the second-lowest price of the year. Packed with three of the new medium lumen LED smart bulbs, this starter pack is centered around the Hue bridge for pairing everything with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box. The three lights all sport full color output at the equivalent of a 75W traditional bulb. Then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package for family members who aren’t ready to fully adopt voice-enabled lights. Head below for more.

If you can live without the more colorful bulbs in the lead bundle, it’s worth considering a starter kit centered around the medium lumen White Ambiance bulbs. This package sits at $101.99 via Amazon right now after the on-page coupon has been clipped and can recreate a variety of lighting temperatures including cool illumination in the morning and warmer hues at night. And the bundled Hue bridge ensures you can take advantage of the same smart home tie-ins as noted above.

Though if you’d rather just build out your own setup, we’re tracking a collection of discounts across nearly all of Philips Hue’s smart bulbs. As part of an extra 15% off Amazon, you can now score the best prices of the year across everything from color ambiance bulbs to filament LEDs and more. Everything starts from $10 and is joined by all of the other markdowns in our smart home.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Each kit contains 3 Philips Hue White and Color Medium Lumen A19 60W LED Smart bulbs. Philips Hue hub that can reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without slowing your Wi-Fi; and one Smart Button with mounting plates. By using the Hue Hub, these Smart Bulbs connect to your favorite smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant for the ultimate smart home experience.

