Rachio’s Smart Hose Timer waters the lawn for you with first deal at $80, more Earth Day offers

In celebration of Earth Day 2023, Rachio and its smart lawn watering solutions are now up to $50 off directly on the official site and on Amazon. While you’ll find a range of its smart sprinkler controllers seeing solid price drops to celebrate the holiday down below, those require some kind of already built-in sprinkler system in many cases. The new Rachio Smart Hose attachment we featured at launch, however, works with the outdoor garden hose you likely already have in place. The regular $100 Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit that includes the valve attachment and the Wi-Fi hub you’ll need to install it in just a couple minutes are now selling at $79.99 shipped. This set launched earlier this year in January as a way for your average homeowner to implement convenient, money-saving watering features this spring and summer and is now seeing the first notable price drop we have tracked. This set, for comparison, is selling for a slightly discounted $93 at Amazon. Simply screw the unit in at the connection point between your garden hose and outdoor faucet to quickly add smartphone-controlled watering with schedules, Rachio’s auto rain-skip feature (more on that below), and more for a truly efficient and automated watering experience. Get a closer look here and head below for more the Earth Day 2023 Rachio deals.

Rachio Smart Hose Timer features:

The Smart Hose Timer automates hose watering by replacing tedious and time-consuming hand watering with irrigation schedules that can be set and run directly from a smart phone. Start a quick run with a few taps and we’ll make sure water is flowing thanks to an integrated flow meter. Program multiple valves to water different parts of your yard from different faucets. Rachio automatically skips a scheduled program if it rains, saving you water while keeping plants healthy.

