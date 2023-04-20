Razer’s tri-mode BlackWidow V3 Mini 65% Wireless Keyboard falls to new $90 low

Amazon is now offering the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Normally going for $130 in recent months, this 31% discount or solid $40 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this keyboard. Today’s deal is also matched over at Best Buy. Featuring tri-mode connectivity, you can game wirelessly over the Razer HyperSpeed system or Bluetooth and wired over a USB-C connection should you want to avoid the battery running out. The specific model on sale today features Razer’s linear yellow key switches which use “dampeners to further reduce its low sound profile.” You’ll truly be able to customize the keyboard to your tastes with the Chroma RGB per-key backlighting that can be configured in Razer Synapse. While you’re gaming wirelessly, you can expect up to 200 hours of battery life and a full recharge time as low as 5 hours. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more about this keyboard.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to grab a wireless headset too? We’re currently tracking the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1-Channel Surround Sound Gaming Headset marked down to $80, the new all-time low. Featuring Razer’s Hypersense Haptic Feedback technology, you’ll find “industry-leading audio realism for intense, in-game immersion and positional accuracy” with the Nari Ultimate headset. The 7.1-channel THX spatial surround technology ensures you know right where the enemy is as they approach, and the retractable microphone allows you to notify teammates of that location with ease. It works with both consoles and PCs thanks to the 2.4GHz wireless audio dongle as well as the 3.5mm headphone jack hookup as well, ensuring all gamers can benefit from the features of this headset.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini 65% Wireless Mechanical Keyboard features:

Up to 200 Hours of Battery Life: Enjoy uninterrupted use regardless of whether it’s in Razer HyperSpeed Wireless or Bluetooth mode, and minimize downtime with charging that goes from zero to full in just under 5 hours.

Doubleshot ABS Keycaps: Using a doubleshot molding process to ensure the labelling never wears off, the keycaps also have extra-thick walls which make them extremely tough to withstand prolonged, repeated use

Streamline your setup and free up a USB port by connecting your wireless mouse and keyboard to a single dongle—a feature that can be activated in our latest Razer HyperSpeed peripherals.

