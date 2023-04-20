Best price ever just hit Samsung’s popular 980 PRO Gen 4 internal SSD from $85.50 (Reg. $140)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $140 $85.50
Samsung 980 Pro SSD and PS5

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 980 PRO 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $85.59 shipped. Originally launching at $250, this popular solution carries a regular price of $140 directly from Samsung where it is selling for $90 right now. Today’s deal is $1 below the limited previous mention and is now sitting at the best price ever on Amazon. The 2TB version is currently selling for $159.99, or about $17 above the Amazon all-time low, for reference. As you’ll know for our tutorial review, this one is a wonderful option for PC setups and PlayStation 5. Equipped with heatsink tech to help maintain performance during demanding tasks and gaming, you’re looking at a PCIe 4.0 interface that clocks in at up to 7,000MB/s alongside the the M.2 form-factor. The aforementioned heatsink is specifically designed to maintain speeds and “prevent downtime caused by overheating on PlayStation 5 and PC.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more. 

While CORSAIR might not be brand that some would put in the same category as Samsung, we were big fans of its MP600 PRO LPX internal SSD lineup after going hands-on and you can land its 1TB and 2TB models for even less right now. Stating at $83 and going up to $150 for the 2TB, not only will they work in both PC and PS5 machines, they also clock in at a touch faster than the popular 980 PRO

Don’t need the heatsink and want to save even more? Dive into the ongoing price drops we are tracking on PNY’s 7,500MB/s XLR8 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD. The fastest of the three models on tap here, you can land the 2TB capacity at a new $130 Amazon all-time low with all of the details you need waiting right here. Then dive into our PC gaming deal hub for additional offers on headsets, mice, lighting, and more. 

Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 1TB SSD features:

The Integrated Heatsink Disperses Heat To Maintain Speed, Power Efficiency, And Thermal Control, Preventing Downtime From Overheating On Playstation 5 And PCs. Powered By An In-House Controller Designed To Harmonize The Flash Memory Components And The Interface For Top Speed – With A Pcie 4.0 Interface That’S 2X Faster Than Pcie 3.0 SSds And 12X Faster Than Samsung Sata SSDs. Achieve Fully Immersive Gameplay With Sustained High-Performance Bandwidth And Throughput For Heavy-Duty Applications In Gaming, Graphics, Data Analytics, And more.

