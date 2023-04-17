Aqara’s just-released Video Doorbell G4 with HomeKit Secure Video falls to new low of $100

After just launching last month, one of the latest additions to the Aqara HomeKit stable is now going on sale. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, the Aqara Video Doorbell G4 now drops to $99.99 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $120, with today’s offer landing as only the second chance to save so far. It amounts to $20 in savings while beating the original launch discount by an extra $2. Aqara’s latest foray into front door smart home tech arrives as the brand’s very first video doorbell. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support right out of the box, the Doorbell G4 comes centered around a 1080p FHD sensor that pairs to your Wi-Fi over 2.4GHz connections. It can be wired into place on your porch, or mounted anywhere while running on four AA batteries. On top of all the HomeKit features like secure connections, cloud video storage, and local AI detection, there’s also the bundled chime that brings audible alerts into the mix. Our hands-on review offers a closer look at what to expect.

At the $100 price point, let alone the full $120 MSRP, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another video doorbell that’s fit for a Siri setup. All of the other HomeKit offerings, like the Logitech Circle or Wemo Video Doorbell arrive at $200 or more, doubling the price you’d pay for the discount above.

While there’s plenty of gear in our smart home guide as a new work week ramps up, Google’s latest Nest doorbells are some of the highlights at new 2023 lows of $130 that provide alternative ways to arm the front door. Available in both wired and battery-powered form-factors, these are a better fit for setups centered around Google Assistant. Then there’s also the Floodlight Cam at $220, getting in on the best price of the year as well.

Aqara Video Doorbell G4 features:

Connect your Aqara Video Doorbell G4 to Apple HomeKit Secure Video to keep your data safe. To record and playback using HomeKit Secure Video, a subscription to iCloud is required. Notifications can be sent to your Apple devices. 24/7 recording helps you to check your front door – Micro SD card(not included) must be inserted. 24/7 recording is only available in wired powering mode. The event-based cloud storage of up to 7 days is included.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!